Time capsule will give a snapshot of Portsea to future generations

MEMORIES have been planted in a much-loved garden.

Amie Phillips and her friends, the co-founders of the Portsea Events Group, welcomed over 130 people to a tree planting and time capsule burial at Sarah Robinson House Gardens on Friday.

The time capsule

The PEG team used the site, on Queen Street, to host an afternoon of Easter-themed activities for families and their children to enjoy.

Amie said: ‘We set up this group to make sure that the residents of Portsea have a say in what goes on in their community and to band us all together.

‘Yet, somehow, I’m always astounded by how many people actually show up and get involved. It’s fantastic.’

Residents brought pictures, handwritten letters and nods to Portsea history to be included in the capsules, which were buried at the site at 1.30pm.

Amie said: ‘We had to bury two capsules because we had so much memorabilia,

‘I can trace back to my grandad’s great-grandparents and I’m happy to confirm that all of us have stuck in Portsea.

‘Each and every one of us has stayed in the area because it has a lot of heart and it’s a wonderful place to live.’

In the capsule, Amie wrote a letter to her great-great-grandchildren, hoping that they’ll be keen to read about the towns history and how much she has achieved.

Despite the wet weather, seventy children stayed for the Easter egg hunt and activities, which were a ‘roaring success’.

Last year, PEG raised £3,500 to organise its first Portsea Carnival. The event was so big the council has decided to grant the team £15,000 in funding.

Amie said: ‘We started with 3 but, this year, we’ll have 30 workshops including dance classes and outfit making.

‘The things we’ve achieved really shows the strength of the Portsea community.’