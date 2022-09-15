Time-lapse video shows queue along London's South Bank to see the Queen lying in state
THE queue of people to see the Queen lying in state has now topped four miles.
By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:55 pm
The line stretches from Westminster Hall along the South Bank, with the nearest landmark given at 4.30pm today as being Bermondsey Beach.
Our reporter Richard Lemmer has been in London to speak with mourners and caught this stunning time-lapse video of the queue.
Members of the public will be allowed to file past the Queen’s coffin until 6am on Monday, when final preparation will begin for the funeral which starts at 11am.