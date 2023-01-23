Tinsel is currently in the pre-production stages. Picture: Contributed

Tinsel - currently in pre-production stages - has reached 75 per cent of its fundraising goal in less than a month. Independent traders such as The Inksmiths Tattoos in Chichester and national chain Pets Corner have pledged financial support for the short film.

Although Tinsel begins filming in March, festive spirit is at the heart of the action-comedy. It follows a struggling actor working as a Christmas grotto elf, who becomes involved in a hostage situation.

Davey Ezra, the director of Tinsel, said: ‘We’re telling a fun Edgar Wright-inspired, Die Hard-inspired story in a garden centre - but it’s got some real heart to it. Our motto as a whole is ‘be nice’ so that’s the real subject of the film.’

The indie flick will also explore themes of estrangement and neurodiversity - and Davey, 38, has used his own experience and a recent ADHD diagnosis to inspire this.

He said: ‘I used to be an elf when I worked in immersive theatre, and that’s where the idea came from. I am also estranged from my family and have been since I was 15, so I’ve had a fair few Christmases on my own.

‘It’s why I wrote Tinsel really: although things can sometimes be sad, you can find humour not too far behind it.’

Davey is directing the film for his film production degree at the University of Portsmouth, alongside producer Tom Hattam and a team of 30 other people.

Tom Hattam, 20, said: ‘As we have the University of Portsmouth’s backing behind us, as well as the local community, we’re aiming for award-winning festivals to allow Tinsel to reach a wider audience.’

The upcoming film is in the casting stage, and Davey and Tom are currently looking for deaf actresses to audition for one of their main characters. Both students are overwhelmed by the support from the local community.

Davey said: ‘The amount of support we’re getting from everyone we speak to is mindblowing - because it is a personal thing, it’s really touching me that people are relating to the story.