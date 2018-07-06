Tiny bunny rescued after being abandoned in Rowlands Castle 

AN ADORABLE baby rabbit will soon be on the lookout for a new home after her life was saved by a rescue charity.

This 13-week-old lionhead-cross was found down Finchdean Road in Rowlands Castle on Saturday.

Abandoned with nothing more than a pile of carrots, it is believed she came from an unwanted litter – but her siblings were not found when Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre (CRRC) volunteers went to recover her.

A spokesperson for the charity – which is based in Sidlesham, Chichester – said: ‘The rabbit is now in our care. She is being treated for parasites and she is doing really well.

‘Thankfully we do not see this too often, but certainly more than we would like.’

Volunteers came to the rabbit’s aid at about 9.30pm after receiving reports of a day-old sighting just after 8pm.

Now safe, it is expected the she will find a loving new family when she reaches four months old – the typical age of adoption among rabbits.

The CRRC spokesperson continued: ‘She will be adopted when she is old enough and big enough.

‘These animals are really sociable, so she will be friended with a neutered female rabbit.’

In the meantime, CRRC volunteers are currently looking to find homes for a number of other rabbits.

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit crrc.co.uk or call 01243 641409.