Nigel Hosking completed 100 kata, which are detailed patterns of karate movements, to raise funds in memory of the fundraiser who inspired the nation during lockdown last year.

Nigel’s challenge took three hours to complete, and he was grateful to be allowed to use LV Yoga studio in Fareham for the event.

The 61-year-old was inspired by Sir Captain Tom who captured the hearts of the nation before he passed away in February aged 100.

Nigel Hosking, from Titchfield, took on a 100 kata karate challenge in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore

He said: ‘What can you say about this man? At the age he was, he decided he had to do something for the NHS.

‘He was without doubt an outstanding gentleman. Sir Captain Tom’s gallant effort was just inspirational and I just think he had so much courage to set off doing something like that.

‘He was an outstanding human being, he’s someone that will go into the pages of history. He’s just fabulous.’

Nigel has practised karate for around 40 years after being inspired by the Bruce Lee film Enter the Dragon.

Currently working as a technical instructor in his 25th year working for the NHS, Nigel thought it was important to do his bit to raise funds for The Captain Tom Foundation after the 100-year-old gave so much to the NHS.

Nigel, who has previously raised funds for Naomi House children’s hospice, said: ‘I do it for those who can’t. It was tiring but it was invigorating.

‘It felt like a journey, and it was a privilege to link in with Sir Captain Tom. I felt personally inspired by him, he was the inspiration to the nation.

‘It’s such a great feeling, it’s so rewarding. It gave me the chance to give back for what he did for the NHS, the nation and mankind. What a fine example he was.’

Once he had completed the 100 kata, Nigel sat out in the sunshine to eat his lunch and was reminded of Sir Captain Tom’s famous quote: ‘The sun will shine again.’

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NigelHosking to learn more and donate.

