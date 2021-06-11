Top 10 gifts and events to celebrate Father's Day in Portsmouth

We have put together a comprehensive guide to celebrating June 20 while supporting local businesses.
1. Miss Bespoke Papercuts
Based in Baffins, Aimee Richards-Welton is busy creating bespoke paper cut products which make for the perfect card.
In 2014, Aimee launched her business called Miss Bespoke Papercuts where she now sells intricate papercut designs, prints, cards and wedding stationery.
Aimee’s Father’s Day card collection caters for fathers and grandads. The cards, pictured, are all £4.95 and are available to buy at missbespokepapercuts.com
Photo: Contributed
2. Live music at the Queens Hotel, Southsea
Kick back, relax and enjoy live music at the Queens Hotel, Southsea, on Father’s Day.
From 12-7pm on June 20, listen to music by Arif Jamal, The Petites and Mollie Scott. At 5.15pm, female duo The Estelles will take to the stage to perform all of your favourite motown and soul hits. The second headline act, Hampshire retro band The Shakeups, will get you and your family singing along to their covers of 1950s, ’60s and ’70s songs.
While the music is playing, you’ll also be able to enjoy food from the Queens’ delicious new menu and refreshing summer cocktails.
Tickets are £10 per person and £2 from each ticket will be equally donated to the hotel’s chosen charities – Southsea Skatepark and Rowans Hospice. Dogs welcome.
Photo: Contributed
3. Stamped With Love
For a present to last dads a lifetime, Stamped With Love is the business for unique hand-stamped aluminium key rings and trainer tags. Based in Waterlooville, Emma Hannay sells an array of gifts with different messages already imprinted or you can request personalisation.
Prices start at £9.97. Go to stampedwithlove.uk.
Photo: Contributed