Top 10 gifts and events to celebrate Father's Day in Portsmouth

2. Live music at the Queens Hotel, Southsea

Kick back, relax and enjoy live music at the Queens Hotel, Southsea, on Father’s Day. From 12-7pm on June 20, listen to music by Arif Jamal, The Petites and Mollie Scott. At 5.15pm, female duo The Estelles will take to the stage to perform all of your favourite motown and soul hits. The second headline act, Hampshire retro band The Shakeups, will get you and your family singing along to their covers of 1950s, ’60s and ’70s songs. While the music is playing, you’ll also be able to enjoy food from the Queens’ delicious new menu and refreshing summer cocktails. Tickets are £10 per person and £2 from each ticket will be equally donated to the hotel’s chosen charities – Southsea Skatepark and Rowans Hospice. Dogs welcome.

Photo: Contributed