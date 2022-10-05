News you can trust since 1877
A new born baby grasps the thumb of her mother

Top 10 most popular baby names in Hampshire revealed by ONS

THE most popular baby names from the past year have been revealed today.

By David George
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:32 pm

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the most picked baby names for boys and girls in 2021.

Across the country, Muhammad is one of the most popular boys names – but doesn’t feature in Hampshire’s top 10.

Meanwhile, girls names like Freya and Florence have proven popular right across England and Wales.

In Portsmouth, Ivy was the most popular girls name, as well as on the Isle of Wight.

The top boys names in the city were George and Henry, with the same number of newborns given each name.

George was also the most popular name in Gosport, with Henry proving to be the most popular in Havant.

The latest ONS results show Noah has knocked Oliver off the top spot to become the most popular boys’ name in England. Olivia has remained the reigning top name for girls for the sixth year in a row.

But which names are the most popular here? We have listed the top 5 for girls and then for boys, in descending order.

1. Olivia

It's thought the rise in popularity is due to singer Olivia Rodrigo's meteoric rise to fame.

Photo: Valerie Macon

Photo Sales

2. Amelia

The namesake of Amelia Gething (above), this was the second most popular girls name in Hampshire.

Photo: Lia Toby

Photo Sales

3. Isla

Isla is the third most popular girls name - and a name shared by Sacha Baren Cohen's spouse, Isla Fisher.

Photo: Pool

Photo Sales

4. Ava

Ava has been a popular girls name since around 2008 - and is only climbing in popularity.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Photo Sales
