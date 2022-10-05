Top 10 most popular baby names in Hampshire revealed by ONS
THE most popular baby names from the past year have been revealed today.
Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the most picked baby names for boys and girls in 2021.
Across the country, Muhammad is one of the most popular boys names – but doesn’t feature in Hampshire’s top 10.
In Portsmouth, Ivy was the most popular girls name, as well as on the Isle of Wight.
The top boys names in the city were George and Henry, with the same number of newborns given each name.
George was also the most popular name in Gosport, with Henry proving to be the most popular in Havant.
The latest ONS results show Noah has knocked Oliver off the top spot to become the most popular boys’ name in England. Olivia has remained the reigning top name for girls for the sixth year in a row.