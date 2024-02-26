Tough Mudder South East: Entry for the popular muddy obstacle challenge opens - dates and prices
Tough Mudder will come to Pippingford Park in Nutley near Uckfield in East Sussex on April 6, and promises to offer a “adrenaline-pumping, heart-racing experience like never before”. Another two events will follow on the September 21 and 22 in Holmbush Estate, in Faygate near Crawley in West Sussex.
The course is made up of obstacles on difficult terrains against stunning views, and it is described as a challenge, not a race, designed to test stamina and strength. Participants can choose from three terrains: a ten mile course, with over 20 obstacles, a five mile course, with over 12 obstacles and a 1 mile course, for children. Those who complete the challenge will receive a medal, t-shirt and headband with entry starting at £105 for the adult course and £20 for the children’s one.
Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder, said: "I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of the Tough Mudder 2024 season and its newest South East event, in the stunning landscapes of Pippingford Park. This event promises an unprecedented level of excitement and challenge, with fresh terrain, views and obstacles that will push every participant to their limits. Witnessing the growth and enthusiasm around Tough Mudder South East is incredibly rewarding and we can't wait to share this new exhilarating experience with you all!"
For more information, visit: https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/south-east/.