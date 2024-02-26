Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tough Mudder will come to Pippingford Park in Nutley near Uckfield in East Sussex on April 6, and promises to offer a “adrenaline-pumping, heart-racing experience like never before”. Another two events will follow on the September 21 and 22 in Holmbush Estate, in Faygate near Crawley in West Sussex.

The course is made up of obstacles on difficult terrains against stunning views, and it is described as a challenge, not a race, designed to test stamina and strength. Participants can choose from three terrains: a ten mile course, with over 20 obstacles, a five mile course, with over 12 obstacles and a 1 mile course, for children. Those who complete the challenge will receive a medal, t-shirt and headband with entry starting at £105 for the adult course and £20 for the children’s one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder, said: "I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of the Tough Mudder 2024 season and its newest South East event, in the stunning landscapes of Pippingford Park. This event promises an unprecedented level of excitement and challenge, with fresh terrain, views and obstacles that will push every participant to their limits. Witnessing the growth and enthusiasm around Tough Mudder South East is incredibly rewarding and we can't wait to share this new exhilarating experience with you all!"