Toyota in precarious position after parking on bollard in front of Fareham train station
A photograph posted on Fareham Matters Facebook page has caused a lot of discussion by local residents.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
28th Sep 2023
The car was tilted to one side outside Fareham train station and two tyres, the front left and back left, were both off of the ground – and a lot of people are talking about it.
From the comments on the post, it appears that the owner is not the first person to fall victim to the bollard and that it happens quite often.