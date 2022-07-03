Traffic held up in Portsmouth as birds swan along road before being bribed to safety

The birds were seen swanning along London Road by the Shell garage to the amazement of those present.

Luckily there was not much traffic as a bus worker enticed the hungry family back off the road towards the water space.

Swans on London Road in Hilsea. Pic Trevor Owen

Trevor Owen, who was out for a walk, said: ‘A very interesting start to a gorgeous Sunday morning.

‘All seven cygnets, with mum and dad waddled safely back to the water's edge with enticements of bread supplied by the Shell station staff.

‘I'd hoped for a sunrise shot but was blessed by the random swans and their youngsters taking over the road, with the kindness of local workers ensuring they returned safe to their waterways.’

