News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Traffic in Hampshire: A27 incident westbound between Delme Roundabout and Quay St Roundabout in Fareham causing delays

There are delays for commuters this evening following an incident on the A27 westbound.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jan 2024, 17:25 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 17:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One lane is blocked on the A27 westbound on Eastern Way between Delme Roundabout and Quay St Roundabout due to an incident. As a result of this incident, there are delays from junction 11 on the M27.

For more information about traffic updates, click here.

Related topics:TrafficA27HampshireFarehamM27