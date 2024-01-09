Traffic in Hampshire: A27 incident westbound between Delme Roundabout and Quay St Roundabout in Fareham causing delays
There are delays for commuters this evening following an incident on the A27 westbound.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
One lane is blocked on the A27 westbound on Eastern Way between Delme Roundabout and Quay St Roundabout due to an incident. As a result of this incident, there are delays from junction 11 on the M27.