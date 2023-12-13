Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A34 northbound near the Winchester bypass.

There are heavy delays this morning in the Winchester area following a serious collision and as a result the A34 is closed northbound between between the M3 junction 9, Winnall, and the A303.

There are heavy delays backing into Winchester city centre and on the M3.

On a Facebook post, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are currently at the scene of a collision on the A34 northbound, just past the Winchester bypass.

“The northbound carriageway is closed from junction 9 and is expected to remain closed for some time.

"We ask people to please avoid the area and take alternative routes wherever possible.