Traffic in Hampshire: A34 northbound closed between M3, junction 9 and A303 due to serious collision
There are heavy delays this morning in the Winchester area following a serious collision and as a result the A34 is closed northbound between between the M3 junction 9, Winnall, and the A303.
There are heavy delays backing into Winchester city centre and on the M3.
On a Facebook post, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are currently at the scene of a collision on the A34 northbound, just past the Winchester bypass.
“The northbound carriageway is closed from junction 9 and is expected to remain closed for some time.
"We ask people to please avoid the area and take alternative routes wherever possible.
“We thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”