A collision involving two vehicles on the M27 has caused delays this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision this morning on the M27.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We were called at 7.56am today to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the M27, near J12.

“No injuries were reported.”

The incident did cause delays this morning for commuters.

