A collision involving two vehicles on the M27 has caused delays this morning.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We were called at 7.56am today to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the M27, near J12.
“No injuries were reported.”
The incident did cause delays this morning for commuters.