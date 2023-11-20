News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Hampshire: Delays on M27 eastbound between J11 and J12 following road traffic collision

There are heavy delays on the M27 eastbound following a road traffic collision between J11 and J12.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Nov 2023, 07:58 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 07:58 GMT
A road traffic collision between J11, Fareham, and J12 M275, Portsmouth, has resulted in heavy delays for commuters this morning.

Lane 1 has been blocked due to the incident.

The incident has also caused traffic to slow on the westbound carriageway due to onlookers.

It is advised to leave in plenty of time this morning following the collision.

