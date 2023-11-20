Traffic in Hampshire: Delays on M27 eastbound between J11 and J12 following road traffic collision
There are heavy delays on the M27 eastbound following a road traffic collision between J11 and J12.
A road traffic collision between J11, Fareham, and J12 M275, Portsmouth, has resulted in heavy delays for commuters this morning.
Lane 1 has been blocked due to the incident.
The incident has also caused traffic to slow on the westbound carriageway due to onlookers.