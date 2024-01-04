News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Hampshire: Delays on M27 westbound between junction 7 and junction 5 following flooding

There are heavy delays on the M27 westbound due to flooding.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jan 2024, 18:51 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 18:52 GMT
A gully sucker has been requested to the scene of severe flooding on the M27 this evening. The flooding stretches between junction 7 and junction 5 on the M27 westbound. Two lanes out of four have been closed between these junctions as a result of heavy rainfall.

There is also flooding on the A32 on Wickham Road and this has affected both directions between Pook Lane and North Hill. Commuters are being advised to be cautious travelling.

