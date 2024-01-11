Traffic in Hampshire: Delays on M3 northbound following collision between junction 12, near Chandlers Ford, and junction 11, near Winchester
There are delays on the M3 northbound this morning following a road traffic collision between junction 12 and 11 due to a collision.
Lane 3 is blocked on the M3 northbound between junction 12, A335 near Chandlers Ford, and junction 11, A3090 near Winchester. The lane has been blocked following a road traffic collision which is causing delays of up to 25 minutes and cars are backing all the way to junction 14 of the M27.