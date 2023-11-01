News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Hampshire: Heavy delays following overturned lorry on M27 Westbound

There are heavy delays on the M27 westbound following an overturned lorry on Junction 4 of the M3.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:03 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 08:08 GMT
The exit slip road at Junction 4, M3, has been closed after a lorry has overturned.

As a result, there are heavy delays of up to 35 minutes on the M27 and it is advised that commuters plan their journey ahead of time.

Emergency services are on the scene and a post on Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Facebook said: “We are currently dealing with an Overturned HGV on the M27 J4 Westbound exit slip, which goes to the M3 (North).

“Please avoid the area if you can. If you’re currently stuck in traffic, please be patient. We’ll get things moving again as soon as we possibly can.”

