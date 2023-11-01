There are heavy delays on the M27 westbound following an overturned lorry on Junction 4 of the M3.

The exit slip road at Junction 4, M3, has been closed after a lorry has overturned.

As a result, there are heavy delays of up to 35 minutes on the M27 and it is advised that commuters plan their journey ahead of time.

Emergency services are on the scene and a post on Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Facebook said: “We are currently dealing with an Overturned HGV on the M27 J4 Westbound exit slip, which goes to the M3 (North).