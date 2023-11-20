News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Traffic in Hampshire: Here is what happened on the A27 near Hilsea this morning

There were heavy delays this morning on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 near Hilsea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Nov 2023, 13:48 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 13:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The delays were a result of a road traffic collision that involved four vehicles.

A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called at 7.50am on Monday, November 20, to reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 just prior to the slip road to Eastern Road.

“One person, a 56-year-old woman, suffered a minor injury.”

To report a collision, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireA27Police