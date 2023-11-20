Traffic in Hampshire: Here is what happened on the A27 near Hilsea this morning
There were heavy delays this morning on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 near Hilsea.
A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called at 7.50am on Monday, November 20, to reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 just prior to the slip road to Eastern Road.
“One person, a 56-year-old woman, suffered a minor injury.”