Traffic in Hampshire: Isambard Brunel Road in Portsmouth City Centre to close due to works
and live on Freeview channel 276
Isambard Brunel Road will be closed to all traffic between 8pm on Friday, January 12 until 6am on Monday, January 15. The closure is so that work can begin on widening the road under the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit project, making it safer and easier for people to walk here and reduce bus congestion.
If you will be walking in the area, there will be footpath diversions and pedestrians will still be able to access Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station. The road closure will also result in bus stop suspensions which will affect First Bus, route 1. The bus stop opposite the Civic Offices and St Luke's Church in Southsea will be suspended and people are being advised to use the stop outside Coral in Commercial Road South.
The stops outside Isambard Brunel multi-storey car park and the Civic Offices will also be suspended but the bus stop outside Iceland on Edinburgh Road will continue to be in use.
Whilst the works continue as part of the project there will be closures in place until spring and cars will not be able to drive through Station Square junction and Isambard Brunel Road. This area will only be open to buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, vehicles accessing the train station.