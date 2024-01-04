Traffic in Hampshire: M27 slip road eastbound closed due to flooding
There is a significant amount of traffic delays following a slip road closure on the M27 due to flooding.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The entry slip road at junction 3 of the M271 has been closed due to flooding and as a result there are delays northbound on the M271 from the A33 Redbridge Roundabout.
Tha Hampshire Roads Policing Unit posted on Twitter saying: “All traffic heading North on the M271 to Jct 3 M27 is being diverted via the M27 Westbound - To Jct 2 and then return to Jct 3 for Romsey, or use A3090 via the A36. This is to help traffic flow. The Eastbound onslip remains shut.”