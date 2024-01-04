News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Hampshire: M27 slip road eastbound closed due to flooding

There is a significant amount of traffic delays following a slip road closure on the M27 due to flooding.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
The entry slip road at junction 3 of the M271 has been closed due to flooding and as a result there are delays northbound on the M271 from the A33 Redbridge Roundabout.

Tha Hampshire Roads Policing Unit posted on Twitter saying: “All traffic heading North on the M271 to Jct 3 M27 is being diverted via the M27 Westbound - To Jct 2 and then return to Jct 3 for Romsey, or use A3090 via the A36. This is to help traffic flow. The Eastbound onslip remains shut.”

For more information about the traffic delays and diversion routes, click here.

