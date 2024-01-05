News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Hampshire: Mayhem on major roads in Hampshire due to road closures following flooding

There have been a number of lengthy wait times across major roads this morning due to road closures which have been put in place as a result of flooding.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:23 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 10:23 GMT
There has been mayhem on the roads last night (January 4) and this morning (January 5) as a result of heavy rainfall and stormy weather which has resulted in multiple road closures. A yellow rain warning had been issued by the Met Office yesterday (Thursday) and it expired at 3am today (Friday, January 5, 2024).

The road closures that are currently in place are:

M3 one lane is closed between junction 6 A339 (Basingstoke) and junction 5 A287 (Hook)

There are multiple road closures in place following flooding.There are multiple road closures in place following flooding.
M3 Northbound - exit slip at junction 5 A287 (Hook) is closed

A3 between A272 (Petersfield) and B3006: One of two lanes closed in both directions

M25 junction 9 (Leatherhead) to 10 (A3) clockwise: Two lanes of four closed

A3 within A247 junction: Entry slip road closure

A34 between A4183 (Abingdon) and A415: Southbound carriageway closure

A34 between A420 and A44 (Oxford): Full closure in both directions

A421 between M1 junction 13 and A6 (Bedford): Full closure in both directions

For more information about the road closures that are in place across major roads, click here.

