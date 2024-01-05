Traffic in Hampshire: Mayhem on major roads in Hampshire due to road closures following flooding
There has been mayhem on the roads last night (January 4) and this morning (January 5) as a result of heavy rainfall and stormy weather which has resulted in multiple road closures. A yellow rain warning had been issued by the Met Office yesterday (Thursday) and it expired at 3am today (Friday, January 5, 2024).
The road closures that are currently in place are:
M3 one lane is closed between junction 6 A339 (Basingstoke) and junction 5 A287 (Hook)
M3 Northbound - exit slip at junction 5 A287 (Hook) is closed
A3 between A272 (Petersfield) and B3006: One of two lanes closed in both directions
M25 junction 9 (Leatherhead) to 10 (A3) clockwise: Two lanes of four closed
A3 within A247 junction: Entry slip road closure
A34 between A4183 (Abingdon) and A415: Southbound carriageway closure
A34 between A420 and A44 (Oxford): Full closure in both directions
A421 between M1 junction 13 and A6 (Bedford): Full closure in both directions