Traffic in Hampshire: Nine-year-old suffers minor injuries following collision with car that did not stop at scene

A grey car failed to stop at the scene of a collision involving a nine-year-old pedestrian.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Dec 2023, 08:59 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision in Fareham which happened on Friday, December 22, 2023. Emergency services were called at 12.23pm to a collision in Hilson Drive which involved a pedestrian and a grey car.

The pedestrian, a nine-year-old boy from Fareham, suffered minor injuries and the grey car, believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa, did not stop at the scene.

If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting reference 44230521766 or alternatively click here to report online.

