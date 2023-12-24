Traffic in Hampshire: Nine-year-old suffers minor injuries following collision with car that did not stop at scene
A grey car failed to stop at the scene of a collision involving a nine-year-old pedestrian.
The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision in Fareham which happened on Friday, December 22, 2023. Emergency services were called at 12.23pm to a collision in Hilson Drive which involved a pedestrian and a grey car.
The pedestrian, a nine-year-old boy from Fareham, suffered minor injuries and the grey car, believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa, did not stop at the scene.