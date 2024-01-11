Traffic in Hampshire: Police confirm collision on M3 northbound involving van and vehicle
Police have confirmed that a van and a vehicle were involved in a collision on the M3 northbound this morning.
If you were caught in delays whilst travelling on the M3 this morning, it will be because of a collision between junction 12 and junction 11 northbound. The road traffic collision invoved a van and a vehicle and, thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 7.28am to a collision on the M3. This involved a van and a car and minor injuries were reported.”