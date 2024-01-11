News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Traffic in Hampshire: Police confirm collision on M3 northbound involving van and vehicle

Police have confirmed that a van and a vehicle were involved in a collision on the M3 northbound this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:07 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

If you were caught in delays whilst travelling on the M3 this morning, it will be because of a collision between junction 12 and junction 11 northbound. The road traffic collision invoved a van and a vehicle and, thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 7.28am to a collision on the M3. This involved a van and a car and minor injuries were reported.”

To see more information about traffic, click here.

Related topics:TrafficPoliceHampshire