Traffic in Hampshire: Police confirm M27 collision involding one car between junction 11 and 12
There was a heavy build up of traffic on the M27 this afternoon following a collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police have confirmed that a single vehicle collision took place on the M27 eastbound this afternoon causing significant delays. The incident took place in between junction 11 and junction 12 and emergency services were alerted to the collision at 1:26pm.
Minor injuries were reported as a result and the road has since been cleared.