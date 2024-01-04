News you can trust since 1877
There was a heavy build up of traffic on the M27 this afternoon following a collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
The police have confirmed that a single vehicle collision took place on the M27 eastbound this afternoon causing significant delays. The incident took place in between junction 11 and junction 12 and emergency services were alerted to the collision at 1:26pm.

Minor injuries were reported as a result and the road has since been cleared.

