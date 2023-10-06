News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Hampshire: Road traffic collision on M3 causing heavy delays between junction 5 and 4A

There are delays of 35 minutes on the M3 following a road traffic collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
The collision took place between junction 5, Hook, and junction 4A, Fleet, Northbound.

There are heavy delays and there are reports of two lanes being blocked off due to the collision.

It is advised that commuters avoid this area if possible.

Related topics:TrafficHampshire