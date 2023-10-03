News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Traffic: Lorry crash closes A34 after collision with central reservation

A lorry, which collided with the central reservation, has caused closures and delays on the A34.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident has taken place in Abingdon in Oxfordshire and there have been significant delays as a result.

The lorry collided with the central reservation causing the road between A4183 Oxford Road to A415 Marcham Road to close in both directions.

Lane 2 currently remains closed northbound and commuters are being advised to avoid the area for the time being until the barriers are repaired.

Related topics:TrafficOxfordshire