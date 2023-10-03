Traffic: Lorry crash closes A34 after collision with central reservation
A lorry, which collided with the central reservation, has caused closures and delays on the A34.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
The incident has taken place in Abingdon in Oxfordshire and there have been significant delays as a result.
The lorry collided with the central reservation causing the road between A4183 Oxford Road to A415 Marcham Road to close in both directions.