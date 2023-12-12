Train forced into emergency stop near Portsmouth while incident is dealt with
A train was forced into an emergency stop at Portchester Railway Station this evening following an incident.
The South Western Railway (SWR) train was forced to suddenly stop amid reports of a person near the track and a bag on the railway line. The train was held for around 30 minutes after being halted at around 4.45pm.
SWR posted on social media: “Following trespass on the railway between Fareham and Cosham all lines have now reopened. Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.”