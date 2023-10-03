Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The train service provider will not run any trains to or from Portsmouth on Wednesday, October 4 in response to planned industrial action by members of the union ASLEF. Services which are running in the limited timetable – restricted to between 7.00am and 7.00pm – are expected to be very busy.

An extremely limited service will run on a small number of lines, with the majority of the network closed. Customers are also advised to avoid the first and last trains of the day if possible as these are expected to be extremely busy.

The train company will not serve Portsmouth tomorrow.

Stuart Meek, South Western Railway’s chief operating officer, said: "I’m sorry to say that, due to industrial and strike action by the ASLEF union, we will be forced to make changes to our timetables this week.

“We will run an extremely limited service on Wednesday 4 October and our advice to customers is to only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary.

“On all dates of industrial action, customers should check their entire journey before they travel, as other operators will be affected. We’re very sorry for the disruption that this will cause and we’re very grateful to our customers for their continued patience.”

Industrial action will again affect the South Western Railway network on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 October. A normal service is expected to run with a small number of cancellations.

Tomorrow, trains will only run between: