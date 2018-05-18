Trampoline injuries spark safety concern

FACING a total of 10 weeks off work and waiting for an operation, a single mother-of-two is calling for more safety measures at a trampoline centre.

Sophie Kirkham, from Havant, went to Flip Out in Southampton Road, Portsmouth, with a friend for an evening session.

Sophie Kirkham. 'Picture: Vernon Nash (180385-0307)

The 29-year-old said: ‘I was jumping off the car onto the trampoline and I landed funny.

‘I was screaming in agony and crying from the pain and my friend had to go and get a member of staff which just shows they were not watching.

‘When they did come over the staff didn’t stop the other people from bouncing around me and, although one girl was really nice, she and the others clearly had no idea what to do.’

Sophie’s friend drove her to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Sophie said: ‘It was a Friday night and we are so close to the hospital so it was easier to drive.

‘I had an X-ray and was then scheduled for an MRI the next week.

‘It showed that I have torn my anterior cruciate ligament, and tendons.’

Sophie now has to have an operation to fix her injuries.

The SSE worker, who took four weeks off in January, now faces another six off after an operation, said: ‘I originally had four weeks off when I was first injured as I could not drive and being a single mum on a zero hours contract it had a massive effect on me.

‘Now with this operation I have to have another six weeks off work.

‘I just want people to realise how dangerous the trampoline park can be, and I think they need to have more staff who are better trained.’

It comes after ten-year-old Emily Shuker had to spend three days in hospital after breaking her leg at the same trampoline park. Her father Darren told The News: ‘Luckily I know first aid but other parents who don’t would be panicking.’

The News approached Flip Out for a comment.