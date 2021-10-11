Emergency crews are in attendance at the incident on the M27 eastbound to M3 northbound after the car transporter fire just after 7.30am, Highways England has reported.

All lanes have been blocked on the link between junction 4 on the M27 and M3 junction 14.

Delays are stretching back to the M271 at Southampton.

A lane has also been closed on the M3 southbound on the link between junction 13/A335.

Delays of around 50 minutes are expected.

A vehicle transporter on fire on M27 eastbound link to M3. Pic Highways England

