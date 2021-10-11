Transporter vehicle fire on M27/M3 link leaves all lanes blocked with motorists warned road closure could last two hours
A VEHICLE fire on the M27 and M3 link has left the road being closed – with motorists warned the closure could last two hours.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:09 am
Updated
Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:34 am
Emergency crews are in attendance at the incident on the M27 eastbound to M3 northbound after the car transporter fire just after 7.30am, Highways England has reported.
All lanes have been blocked on the link between junction 4 on the M27 and M3 junction 14.
Read More
Read More‘Legend’ Royal Yacht Britannia crewman Ellis Norrell nicknamed ‘Nollie’ by the Q...
Delays are stretching back to the M271 at Southampton.
A lane has also been closed on the M3 southbound on the link between junction 13/A335.
Delays of around 50 minutes are expected.