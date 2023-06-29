Travellers set up camp on council land in Stubbington
A small group of travellers have been spotted on the green area without consent and process of having them evicted off of the land has begun.
Councillor Joanne Burton, Fareham Borough Council’s executive member for health and public protection said: ‘The council is aware that travellers are currently camped on council land at Stubbington without consent.
‘They were served a “Notice to Quit” yesterday and the council is currently following the prescribed legal process for them to be removed. The next step is for a possession hearing in court which will take place on Wednesday, July 5.
‘Further information concerning gypsies, travellers and the law is available on the council’s website.’
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment off Stubbington Green. Officers have visited the site and are liaising with the local authority.’