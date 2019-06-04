Tributes paid to 11-year-old boy who died in two-car crash outside Titchfield Primary School

TRIBUTES have poured in for the 11-year-old boy who died in a crash outside Titchfield Primary School.

Readers of The News have expressed their condolences after the two-car crash on the A27 yesterday. The boy was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen Golf in Southampton Road, Titchfield, just before 4.30pm today.

Donna Davidson said: ‘Sincere condolences to the family and thoughts to everyone else involved whether drivers, passengers or emergency services.’

Kerry Gray wrote: ‘Just no words that can make this better, absolutely heartbreaking.’

Michele Beasley posted: ‘This is is awful, only ten days ago a fatality same area...terribly sad, warmth and love to the family...I cannot imagine.’

Lee Gower said: ‘God bless the young lad thinking of all his family at this very sad time.’

Sue Widdowson added: ‘Tragic news. So desperately sorry to hear something so sad. Deepest condolences to his family and equally to the people in the cars concerned and anyone who witnessed such a terrible event. As things like this show - life is precious and can be taken from us in the blink of an eye. I'll certainly be giving those I love an extra hug tonight.’

Ruth Clements wrote: ‘To lose your child, doesn't even bear thinking about, my heart goes out to his family & friends.’

Rachel Dawson said: ‘Devastating news thoughts are with all those involved. The witnesses the emergency services the drivers most of all this boys family how heartbroken they must be. Fly high beautiful rest in paradise sweetheart.’

Graham Francis posted: ‘Incredibly sad. Heart goes out to the family. Cannot even begin to understand the pain they must be going through.’