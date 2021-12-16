Archie Cooper, a 15-year-old from London Road, Purbrook, was found by his family in his bedroom on the evening of Friday, June 23.

Ambulance crews attempted emergency resuscitation at his home before taking him to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, where he was pronounced dead after further attempts at resuscitation.

Today a coroner at Portsmouth Coroner's Court in Guildhall Square ruled that Archie’s death was due to hanging after his struggles with his mental health.

The Coroner's Court - in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire. Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180405-3355)

Teachers at Purbook Park School paid tribute to the ‘confident young man’ who just hours before his death had bought pens for his shirt-signing school leavers’ tradition.

Headteacher Paul Foxley said: ‘Archie was a genuinely friendly pupil who was well liked by pupils and staff alike.

‘He was set to meet his predicted grades. He had a small but loyal group of friends. He was a confident young man.’

Teacher Erin Stott added: ‘He was a lovely boy. He would always laughing and chatting and had a close group of friends.

‘His death has been a huge shock.’

Since November 2019, the school had recorded several incidents regarding Archie’s mental health, with staff being alerted to self-harm marks, but the teenager had declined offers of support and his GP was not aware of any concerns around his mental state.

A former girlfriend of Archie’s said she believes more could have been done to recognise his declining mental health, but the teenager could be ‘secretive’ about his feelings and ‘put on a front’.

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson said that Archie had a side where he was ‘outwardly a happy boy’ to his family and teachers.

The coroner added: ‘However the other side of Archie appears was him struggling – he was suffering with a number of issues that led to low moods and depression.

Mr Wilkinson said that Archie was a young man struggling when it came to ‘finding his place in life and issues around his self identity’, and that his struggles with his mental health were not ‘fully recognised or fully followed up’.

He added: ‘I would like to extend my personal condolences to Archie’s family, his brother, and all those that knew him at his school. As a parent, I cannot begin to imagine the distress and heartache the loss of a child would cause.’

- When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

