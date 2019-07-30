Tributes paid to elderly couple, 89 and 84, who died in 'horrendous' Denmead car crash

Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to an elderly couple who died after an ‘horrendous’ crash involving two cars.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the collision on Hambledon Road, Denmead on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of a Toyota Yaris, an 89-year-old man from Waterlooville, died after being taken to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

His passenger, an 84-year-old woman from Waterlooville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 36-year-old man from Waterlooville who was driving a Mistubishi L2000 pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Travellers told to leave Leigh Park field after it is targeted for the second time in a month

‘The scene looked absolutely horrendous,’ she said.

‘There were police, paramedics and firefighters everywhere. We knew it had to be really bad.

'To hear that two people have died is just heartbreaking.

‘I recently lost my father and I know how life-changing this can be for families. It is absolutely awful news.'

While Ms Ford’s assistance was not needed, it is understood at least one passer-by helped carry out CPR at the scene.

A South Central Ambulance Service said paramedics received a report of a ‘serious collision at speed’ at 2.15pm.

He said a third patient with minor injuries was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

READ MORE: Former teachers and pupils accuse Warblington School of 'turning a blind eye' over paedophile PE teacher Sean Aldridge

Swathes of social media users have united to pay tribute to the couple who died.

Joanne Higgs said on Facebook: ‘This is very sad news as it sounds like someone may have lost 2 very special people at the same time.’

Joe Kerridge commented: ‘Truly [were] amazing people. So sad.

‘My thoughts are with family friends ect at this sad time.’

Denise Paine added: ‘They were a wonderful couple.

‘We are all so sorry to hear such sad news. Our thoughts are with their families.’

Police have not named the couple who died but said their next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.