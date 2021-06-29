Tributes paid to Hampshire motorcyclist killed in collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Hampshire motorcyclist who died in a collision earlier this month.

By Fiona Callingham
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 3:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 3:48 pm

58-year-old Daniel Downey from Bordon was killed on the A339 near Winslade on Monday, June 14.

Officers were called at 2.53pm to reports of a collision involving a white Fiat Doblo van and a white Harley Davidson motorcycle near the junction with Hackwood Lane.

READ MORE: Thieves break into church and steal £2,400 meant to fund a party for disabled people

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Motorcyclist Daniel Downey, 58. From Hampshire Constabulary

The rider of the motorcycle Daniel, who was commonly known as Max, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement his family said: ‘Max was taken unexpectedly and tragically whilst riding his beloved Harley Davidson.

‘Max leaves behind his long term partner Mary and his sons who are devastated and heartbroken. Life just won’t be the same without him.’

Enquiries are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collision, and Hampshire police is keen to speak with any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44210233054, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Hampshire