Police attended the crash at 1.15pm on Friday 11 August when a black BMW 330E had collided with a white Ford Fiesta and the central reservation barrier. The BMW then left the road and collided with the nearside verge between junction 2 and 3 on the westbound carriageway.

The BMW driver, 35-year-old Simon Jaines, from Bradford, was pronounced dead. A six-year-old boy who was a passenger in the BMW also sustained minor injuries.

Simon Jaines, from Bradford, who died after a crash on the M27. Pic Hants police

Simon's family are being supported by specialist officers and have made the following tribute to him: "We are all completely devastated and words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling right now.

"What was supposed to just be a fun boys weekend away (daddy and son) to watch the footy has ended in a complete tragedy. We can only be grateful that his little boy walked away, and no one else was injured.

"Si was such a kind, funny, witty person (with some questionable dance moves) who was loved by so many people, and the outpouring of messages we're receiving has been comforting.

"He was an avid West Ham supporter and was a much loved daddy, husband, son, brother, family member and friend, and will be missed dearly by all. We would like to sincerely thank the emergency services and witnesses for their help and best efforts on the day."

Police are continuing to investigate this collision and would like anyone with information to come forward, particularly with relevant dash cam footage.