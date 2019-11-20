Have your say

A FAMILY have paid tribute to a ‘loving husband’ who died following a crash on the A34.

Ric Mboma, 60, of Bridlepath Way in Feltham, London, was driving a Toyota Corolla when it was involved in a collision with a lorry on Monday, November 11.

Ric Mboma died following the crash last week. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A34 at Bullington Cross, approximately half a mile from Sutton Scotney service, between 8.10pm and 8.15pm.

Mr Mboma was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the vehicle, a boy and girl aged in their teens, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

Mr Mboma’s family have released the following tribute: ‘Ric Mboma was a loving and caring husband, and wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.’

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Mention.