A FAMILY have paid tribute to a ‘loving husband’ who died following a crash on the A34.
Ric Mboma, 60, of Bridlepath Way in Feltham, London, was driving a Toyota Corolla when it was involved in a collision with a lorry on Monday, November 11.
The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A34 at Bullington Cross, approximately half a mile from Sutton Scotney service, between 8.10pm and 8.15pm.
Mr Mboma was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passengers in the vehicle, a boy and girl aged in their teens, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The lorry driver was uninjured.
Mr Mboma’s family have released the following tribute: ‘Ric Mboma was a loving and caring husband, and wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.’
Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Mention.