DONALD Trump has landed in the UK for his State Visit with a trip to Portsmouth scheduled.

The US President’s Air Force One plane landed at Stansted Airport this morning ahead of his three-day trip to Britain.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pictures show Mr Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump exiting from the plane after it landed in the UK.

When will Donald Trump visit Portsmouth?

He is due to be in our city on Wednesday – June 5 – for the D-Day anniversary ceremony on Southsea Common.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: ‘The President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019.’

Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, arrives at Stansted Airport in Essex, for the start of the three day US state visit to the UK. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why is he coming to Portsmouth?

The leader of the free world will be in our great city on June 5 for the D-Day anniversary ceremony - to make the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

A White House spokesman said: ‘This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

‘In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

US President Donald Trump is greeted by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (left). Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.’