The 10ft vessels, on trailers next to each other on the Eastney shoreline of Ferry Road opposite the lifeboat station, caught alight at 10.45pm.

No one was onboard when the fire erupted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two boats caught fire in Eastney on Friday night Picture: Fiona Callingham

The boats were engulfed in flames by the time Southsea firefighters attended. They put out the blaze in an hour using two hose reel jets.

‘We’re not sure what caused the fire but we think it was accidental. We will be carrying out further investigations today (Saturday),’ crew manager Tom Davies said.

He added: ‘The two boats were 100 per cent on fire when we arrived.’

No one was needed to evacuate the area, where numerous boats are moored.

SEE ALSO: Mum given MBE for helping navy families

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron