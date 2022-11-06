News you can trust since 1877
Two drivers in Portsmouth escape unharmed after spinning out and crashing cars in wet weather on M27

TWO drivers escaped unharmed after wrecking their cars on the M27 in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
34 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit (HRPU) turfed the smashed vehicles from the live lane on the motorway onto the hard shoulder. HRPU is advising drivers to adjust their speed this morning due to damp and dangerous conditions.

A statement from HRPU said: ‘Please adjust your driving to road conditions. Lots of standing water has resulted in a number of collisions already this morning.

Two cars had to be escorted to the hard shoulder on the M27 in Portsmouth. Police are advising people to drive carefully this morning amid the wet conditions. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

‘We managed to remove these 2 to the hard shoulder from live lanes and luckily no injuries on the M27 between J11-12.’

One uninsured driver in Emsworth also fell foul of the bad weather this morning. They slammed their car into a lamp post at the side of the A27 – plunging the vehicle into a verge. The motorist had a provisional licence, and their insurance was due to start in two weeks' time.