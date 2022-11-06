Officers from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit (HRPU) turfed the smashed vehicles from the live lane on the motorway onto the hard shoulder. HRPU is advising drivers to adjust their speed this morning due to damp and dangerous conditions.

A statement from HRPU said: ‘Please adjust your driving to road conditions. Lots of standing water has resulted in a number of collisions already this morning.

SEE ALSO: Uninsured driver has lucky escape after slamming car into lamp post on A27 in Emsworth

Two cars had to be escorted to the hard shoulder on the M27 in Portsmouth. Police are advising people to drive carefully this morning amid the wet conditions. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

‘We managed to remove these 2 to the hard shoulder from live lanes and luckily no injuries on the M27 between J11-12.’