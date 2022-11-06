Two drivers in Portsmouth escape unharmed after spinning out and crashing cars in wet weather on M27
TWO drivers escaped unharmed after wrecking their cars on the M27 in Portsmouth.
Officers from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit (HRPU) turfed the smashed vehicles from the live lane on the motorway onto the hard shoulder. HRPU is advising drivers to adjust their speed this morning due to damp and dangerous conditions.
A statement from HRPU said: ‘Please adjust your driving to road conditions. Lots of standing water has resulted in a number of collisions already this morning.
Most Popular
-
1
Four men stabbed/slashed in 'serious' attack at Tokyo Joe's nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, with man, 20, and girl, 15, in custody as police carry out enquiries
-
2
Mystery over man and woman found dead in Portsmouth flat 'strange' and 'sad' as dog heard 'screaming', say residents, as deceased named locally
‘We managed to remove these 2 to the hard shoulder from live lanes and luckily no injuries on the M27 between J11-12.’
One uninsured driver in Emsworth also fell foul of the bad weather this morning. They slammed their car into a lamp post at the side of the A27 – plunging the vehicle into a verge. The motorist had a provisional licence, and their insurance was due to start in two weeks' time.