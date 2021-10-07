Two fire crews scrambled to tackle electrical fire at Copnor home
AN ELECTRICAL fault sparked a fire in a terraced house this morning.
The emergency took place in Chichester Road, Copnor.
Two fire crews from Southsea were scrambled at 7.50am following reports of the blaze.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘A small electrical fire in a cupboard was out on arrival and crews handed out fire safety leaflets to neighbouring properties before leaving the scene at 8.16am.’