Two fire crews scrambled to tackle electrical fire at Copnor home

AN ELECTRICAL fault sparked a fire in a terraced house this morning.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:39 am
Two fire crews from Southsea pictured in Chichester Road, Copnor this morning. Photo: Stuart Vaizey

The emergency took place in Chichester Road, Copnor.

Two fire crews from Southsea were scrambled at 7.50am following reports of the blaze.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘A small electrical fire in a cupboard was out on arrival and crews handed out fire safety leaflets to neighbouring properties before leaving the scene at 8.16am.’

