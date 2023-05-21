Salesman Adrian Greet, 26, from Waterlooville, struggled with substance addiction issues since he was a teenager but turned his life around in 2021 when he became a father. He has set up a new charity called Mental Health Marathon with his best friend Che Allison, also 26, and hopes to help others with mental health issues.

The pair’s first fundraising effort has seen them attempt to travel the equivelent distance of London to Zurich by each swimming, cycling and running 806km as well as doing 100 push ups, sit ups and weighted squats every day. So far, they have raised more than £530 which will be donated to Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mental Health Marathon - (left) Adrian Greet (26) a former drug user, turned his life around in 2021 when his daughter was born. He has now set up a charity with his friend Che Allison (26) also from Waterlooville, and together the pair are raising money through physical challenges. Picture: Sarah Standing

Adrian said: ‘It’s a challenge, to say the least. I’m halfway through at the moment and I am hurting. Since the age of 14 or 15, i struggled highly with addition to substances and alchohol. I felt that noone could really help me. I went to lots of different places to try and seek help bugt it never really came to fruition.

I’ve had heart problems, I’ve seen family members die and not been around for it. I’ve killed relationships that I should have had for the rest of my life and countless friendships, because of the problems that I have had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 13 2021, Andrian’s daughter Luna was born and this prompted him to transform his life to become ‘fit, happy and healthy’.

Adrian added: Since she was probably two months old, I took it upon myself to literally shut myself in my bedroom for a whole week and get myself sober. I work every day towards it because I know that I want her to have the best life and for me to be the most dedicated father I can. Within the last year I’ve thought “if I can do it, I can help other people do it.” My life is so much better now.’

Mental Health Marathon - (right) Adrian Greet (26) a former drug user, turned his life around in 2021 when his daughter was born. He has now set up a charity with his friend Che Allison (26) also from Waterlooville, and together the pair are raising money through physical challenges. Picture: Sarah Standing

Adrian acknowledged that his journey will not work for everyone and stressed the value of reaching out for help. He attributes much of his newfound positive outlook into focusing his energy on becoming healthy – physically and mentally. He plans to share what he has learnt with others and offer them support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity co-lead Che Allison has also struggled with his mental health over the past year. Che said: ‘We’ve also had multiple friends that have struggled with mental health and addiction. We’ve lost a few friends to suicide. It’s a big issue that effects nearly everyone at some stage of their lives so I feel it’s a really good cause. I just want to be able to help anyone who needs it. Having that past experience and being able to empathise with people who are struggling in similar situations – it allows to relate to you a little more.’