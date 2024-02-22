Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both winners from Hampshire with the same initials for their surnames won the EuroMillions prize just weeks apart from each other. Mr W and Mr W have become millionaires after scooping a whopping £1,000,000 prize each in two separate EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draws in January.

Two men called Mr W from Hampshire have each bagged £1m. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The first Mr W, who played a personal selection of random numbers, won the life-changing sum on January 12. He also banked an additional £4.30 after matching two main numbers and one Lucky Star number.

The January 12 draw was a special one, with ten people becoming millionaires overnight. Two weeks later, on January 26, another Mr W won the same £1m prize. He plans to pay off his debts and book a holiday with his winnings. Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for these two lucky winners, becoming millionaires overnight.