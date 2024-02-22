National Lottery: Two lucky Hampshire men win "incredible" £1m each with winner planning to pay off debts
Both winners from Hampshire with the same initials for their surnames won the EuroMillions prize just weeks apart from each other. Mr W and Mr W have become millionaires after scooping a whopping £1,000,000 prize each in two separate EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draws in January.
The first Mr W, who played a personal selection of random numbers, won the life-changing sum on January 12. He also banked an additional £4.30 after matching two main numbers and one Lucky Star number.
The January 12 draw was a special one, with ten people becoming millionaires overnight. Two weeks later, on January 26, another Mr W won the same £1m prize. He plans to pay off his debts and book a holiday with his winnings. Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for these two lucky winners, becoming millionaires overnight.
"The same initials for their surnames, in the same area, winning the same prize just weeks apart - what are the chances?! Hampshire is clearly a very lucky area for our EuroMillions players.”