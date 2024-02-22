News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

National Lottery: Two lucky Hampshire men win "incredible" £1m each with winner planning to pay off debts

A pair of mystery men have each bagged a huge £1m lottery prize.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 20:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Both winners from Hampshire with the same initials for their surnames won the EuroMillions prize just weeks apart from each other. Mr W and Mr W have become millionaires after scooping a whopping £1,000,000 prize each in two separate EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draws in January.

Two men called Mr W from Hampshire have each bagged £1m. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)Two men called Mr W from Hampshire have each bagged £1m. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Two men called Mr W from Hampshire have each bagged £1m. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The first Mr W, who played a personal selection of random numbers, won the life-changing sum on January 12. He also banked an additional £4.30 after matching two main numbers and one Lucky Star number.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The January 12 draw was a special one, with ten people becoming millionaires overnight. Two weeks later, on January 26, another Mr W won the same £1m prize. He plans to pay off his debts and book a holiday with his winnings. Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for these two lucky winners, becoming millionaires overnight.

"The same initials for their surnames, in the same area, winning the same prize just weeks apart - what are the chances?! Hampshire is clearly a very lucky area for our EuroMillions players.”

Related topics:HampshireNational Lottery