Two hurt as motorcycles and car crash on M275 north from Portsmouth

TWO motorcycles and a car have crashed on a major route out of Portsmouth causing delays.

The crash took place at 4.28pm on the M275 northbound, just after the Rudmore slip road.

Stock picture of M275 traffic. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142476-229)

Two bikers have been injured, a spokesman from Hampshire police said. The severity of their injuries is not yet known. However, paramedics are at the scene.

One lane of the motorway has been closed.

