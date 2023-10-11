News you can trust since 1877
Two lanes blocked northbound between junction 13 and junction 12 on M3 following road traffic incident

Delays are backing onto the M27 this morning following a road traffic incident on the M3, Eastleigh.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read
Two lanes are blocked between junction 13 and junction 12 northbound on the M3 and there are heavy delays as a result.

Traffic is backing onto the M27 and there are delays of approximately 35 minutes.

For more information, click here.

