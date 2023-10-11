Two lanes blocked northbound between junction 13 and junction 12 on M3 following road traffic incident
Delays are backing onto the M27 this morning following a road traffic incident on the M3, Eastleigh.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read
Two lanes are blocked between junction 13 and junction 12 northbound on the M3 and there are heavy delays as a result.