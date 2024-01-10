News you can trust since 1877
Two lanes of the A27 westbound at A2030 Eastern Rd, Farlington, blocked following two vehicle collision, police confirm

Two cars were involved in a road traffic collision on the A27 westbound this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
A road traffic collision took place on the A27 westbound and as a result, two lanes were blocked at the A2030 Eastern Rd, Farlington.

A spokesperson from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We received a report at 8.30am today (Wednesday 10 January) of a two-vehicle collision on the A27, at the junction with Eastern Road.

“The involved vehicles were a Seat Ibiza and a Skoda Octavia. Thankfully, the incident resulted in only a minor injury.”

