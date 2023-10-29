Two miles of traffic on M27 eastbound between J11 and J12 following collision
There are heavy traffic delays on the M27 between Fareham and Portsmouth following a collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT
There has been a collision on the M27 eastbound between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Portsmouth – traffic is building.
Lanes 3 and 4 are currently closed so that emergency services can complete the recovery and clear up.
There are approximately two miles of congestion on approach as a result of the collision.