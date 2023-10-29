News you can trust since 1877
Two miles of traffic on M27 eastbound between J11 and J12 following collision

There are heavy traffic delays on the M27 between Fareham and Portsmouth following a collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT
There has been a collision on the M27 eastbound between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Portsmouth – traffic is building.

Lanes 3 and 4 are currently closed so that emergency services can complete the recovery and clear up.

There are approximately two miles of congestion on approach as a result of the collision.

