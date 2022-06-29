Police, fire, and ambulance crews were called to Old Manor Way at around 5pm this evening.

Two people involved in the crash needed medical attention, according to a firefighter from Cosham Fire Station.

Emergency crews have been called to a car flipped on to its roof in a road in Drayton.

He said: ‘Two crews from Cosham attended. Two people were reported as injured – but not critically. Immediate medical care was provided at the scene.

‘No one needed to be cut out from the vehicle.’