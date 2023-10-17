Two Portsmouth adult social care staff members shortlised for regional awards

Jayne Gentle, who heads up 'Chop Cook Chat', has been shortlisted for a regional care award. Also pictured are (from left) Philip, Eddie, Ron, Ron, and John from the Hilsea Hub group

Janice Webb, who runs Sense Plus Portsmouth, and Jayne Gentle, who heads up 'Chop Cook Chat', have been shortlisted for the South East Great British Care Awards, a yearly celebration of excellence in the care sector.

Janice, shortlisted in the category 'Outstanding Contribution to Social Care', is the manager at Sense Plus Portsmouth, a council-run day service for adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities and complex physical or sensory needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice has worked at the council alongside people with learning disabilities for more than 30 years, and been manager of Sense Plus for six.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janice Webb, who runs Sense Plus Portsmouth, has been nominated for a regional care award

She is particularly known for going the extra mile to support young people with learning disabilities as they move between school and the support offered to them as an adult, a time known as 'transition'.

Melanie Walton, Assistant Principal at specialist sports college Mary Rose Academy, said: "Janice is one of the biggest advocates for the smoothest of transitions for young adults with PMLD moving from education to adult services.

"Janice ensures that her and her team get to know the young people and their families well and works so closely with adult social care and school to ensure high quality, seamless continuing care and support for some of the most vulnerable and incredible members of her community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She manages her challenging and complex role with love, kindness, professionalism and always has the very best for the young adults firmly in her sights."

Janice said: "The award nomination was totally unexpected, I was a bit stunned and felt very humbled to have been nominated.

"I am only one part of a skilled, and experienced team and this nomination is a testament to everyone who works at SensePlus.

"I'm very proud of what we achieve. It’s a unique service unlike any other throughout the country and we are one of the only local authorities to have a staff team qualified to work with people with complex needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne has been shortlisted in the ‘Care Innovator Award' category for her role in setting up 'Chop Cook Chat, a council-run scheme set up to offer cookery classes to men aged 50+ who had been recently bereaved or become carers, or were at risk of social isolation.

There are now six Chop Cook Chat groups running across the city, staffed by volunteers and supported by the council. As well as the existing mens' groups, there are now new groups for anyone over 18.

Jayne said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been nominated for this award. However, I wish to express my thanks and gratitude to every volunteer that has helped and supported the project from its infancy and get it to where it is now - from one group of six, to six groups of 36 plus.

"I also value the gents' commitment and loyalty to attend on a regular basis. To see them all together in their groups is amazing… my vision for so long. All gents from all walks of life coming together to socialise and cook and chat."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing, Health and Care, said: "I'm delighted that two members of council staff have been recognised nationally for their hard work and dedication to supporting people in Portsmouth to live healthier and happier lives.

“Sense Plus Portsmouth and Chop Cook Chat are services that are unique to Portsmouth, which we are proud to be able to offer, led fantastically by Janice and Jayne.