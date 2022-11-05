Gushing water from a sprinkler system forced some occupants to evacuate Chichester House in Lockerley Road, West Leigh, Havant, last Sunday morning.

Extreme heat from a wallpaper steamer on the seventh floor flat set off the system. Firefighters from Havant Fire Station stemmed the flow of water, isolated the electrics and sprinkler system and helped residents to evacuate.

Sprinklers in Chichester House in Lockerley Road, Havant, flooded flats across seven floors. Picture: Sarah Standing (311022-5110)

They handed over some occupants to the Guinness Partnership at 9.36am. A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said a number of residents had to be rehoused.

A spokesperson from Guinness confirmed a people are still in alternative accommodation. Dehumidifiers have been put in the properties to fix the damp.

‘Two of our residents are currently staying in alternative accommodation and should be able to move back into their homes shortly,’ the spokesperson said.

‘We have visited affected homes to check on residents’ welfare, none of whom have made any complaint about the incident or our response. All residents have the use of dehumidifiers to help with the drying out process, and we will be inspecting the properties on Tuesday to check for any repair work which might be required.’

Two residents have not returned to their homes yet. Picture: Sarah Standing (311022-1937).

The housing company added that guidance on how to avoid setting off the sprinkler system was given when it was installed. One resident who is still not home is school librarian Sue Ashman.

She said her flat is still uninhabitable after visiting it with family and friends last Tuesday. ‘I just walked in and it was absolutely horrible,’ Ms Ashman said. ‘My dehumidifier wasn’t working, so I couldn’t stay.

‘It absolutely stank of damp, and it took my breath away. I’m currently in alternative accommodation. The carpets were soddened. The cupboards were soaking wet. The ceiling is damp across the flat, even in my living room, and you can see the marks on the ceiling. Being upset is an understatement, I’ve been sick.’